Boston Celtics Reportedly Sign Recent Knicks Player
Dmytro Skapintsev is coming off a season where he appeared in two games for the New York Knicks.
He spent the majority of the year in the G League with the Westchester Knicks.
In 25 regular season games, Skapintsev averaged 12.1 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.6 blocks per contest while shooting 53.7% from the field and 30.0% from the three-point range.
On Tuesday, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that Skapintsev will sign with the Boston Celtics.
Via Scotto: "Boston Celtics and Dmytro Skapintsev have agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal, league sources told @hoopshype. The 7-foot-1 center from Ukraine was called up by the New York Knicks last season. He’s two-way eligible and enters training camp looking to compete for a spot with the Celtics"
While it will be hard for Skapintsev to make the roster, he is an intriguing prospect that could develop with the Maine Celtics.
If he does well in training camp, a two-way contract would also make sense for the 26-year-old.
Via Bobby Manning of Celtics on CLNS: "Skapintsev: 26, 7-1, played last 2 seasons in Westchester after 7 seasons overseas: 10-6.7-2.8-1.4 (blk) 53.2% FG in '24.
Coming off a strong Summer League: 13 PPG 7 RPG 1.4 APG 1 BPG 1 SPG 69.7% FG, 18-23 FT.
Like Maine having a big center who will allow Watson to play the 4"
Last season, the Celtics defeated Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the NBA Finals to win their first title since 2008.