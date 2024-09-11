Boston Celtics Reportedly Sign Recent NBA Player
Jordan Schakel most recently played in the NBA during the 2022-23 season when he was a member of the Washington Wizards.
He finished that season with averages of 1.5 points per contest.
On Wednesday, Bobby Manning of Celtics on CLNS reported that Schakel has signed a deal with the Boston Celtics.
Via Manning: "Sources: The #Celtics signed Jordan Schakel to an Exhibit 10 contract. Boston now has 21 players signed ahead of training camp, the offseason max."
Schakel spent last season playing in the G League for the Maine Celtics.
He averaged 12.6 points and 5.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 39.2% from the field and 39.3% from the three-point range in 11 regular season games.
Schakel has spent part of two seasons in the NBA (all with the Wizards).
Over six regular season games, he averaged 1.3 points and 1.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 15.4% from the field and 28.6% from the three-point range.
Based on the roster situation for the Celtics, Schakel will more than likely be waived before the 2024-25 NBA season.
That said, he could be a good candidate to sign a two-way (or 10-day) contract with the Celtics.
In addition, Schakel will likely return to the G League and play for the Maine Celtics.
The Celtics finished last season as the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 64-18 record.
They defeated the Dallas Mavericks in Game 6 of the NBA Finals to win their first title since the 2008 season (16 years ago).