Fastbreak

Boston Celtics Reportedly Sign Recent NBA Player

According to Bobby Manning of Celtics on CLNS, the Boston Celtics signed Jordan Schakel.

Ben Stinar

Nov 26, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; The Boston Celtics logo is seen before the game between the Boston Celtics and the Atlanta Hawks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images
Nov 26, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; The Boston Celtics logo is seen before the game between the Boston Celtics and the Atlanta Hawks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images / Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

Jordan Schakel most recently played in the NBA during the 2022-23 season when he was a member of the Washington Wizards.

He finished that season with averages of 1.5 points per contest.

On Wednesday, Bobby Manning of Celtics on CLNS reported that Schakel has signed a deal with the Boston Celtics.

Via Manning: "Sources: The #Celtics signed Jordan Schakel to an Exhibit 10 contract. Boston now has 21 players signed ahead of training camp, the offseason max."

Schakel spent last season playing in the G League for the Maine Celtics.

He averaged 12.6 points and 5.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 39.2% from the field and 39.3% from the three-point range in 11 regular season games.

Schakel has spent part of two seasons in the NBA (all with the Wizards).

Over six regular season games, he averaged 1.3 points and 1.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 15.4% from the field and 28.6% from the three-point range.

Jordan Schakel
Sep 23, 2022; Washington, D.C., USA; Washington Wizards forward Jordan Schakel (20) poses for portrait during Wizards media day at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Based on the roster situation for the Celtics, Schakel will more than likely be waived before the 2024-25 NBA season.

That said, he could be a good candidate to sign a two-way (or 10-day) contract with the Celtics.

In addition, Schakel will likely return to the G League and play for the Maine Celtics.

The Celtics finished last season as the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 64-18 record.

They defeated the Dallas Mavericks in Game 6 of the NBA Finals to win their first title since the 2008 season (16 years ago).

Published
Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.