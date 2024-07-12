Boston Celtics Reportedly Sign Talented Scorer
Tristan Enaruna is coming off his second season playing for Cleveland State.
He averaged 19.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 49.8% from the field 32.2% from the three-point range in 35 games.
However, Enaruna did not get selected in the 2024 NBA Draft last month.
On Thursday, Keith Smith of Spotrac reported that Enaruna has signed with the Boston Celtics.
Via Smith: "The Boston Celtics have signed Tristan Enaruna to an Exhibit 9/10 contract."
Enaruna will also be on the team's NBA Summer League roster.
Via Jared Weiss of The Athletic on July 8: "Celtics have announced their summer league roster, featuring, well, a big chunk of their actual roster. Plus Ron Harper Jr, Jahmi’us Ramsey. Killian Tillie, Tristan Enaruna, Jaelen House and Tyler Cook."
Enaruna played five seasons of college basketball for Iowa State, Kansas and Cleveland State.
His career averages were 9.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 49.4% from the field and 26.6% from the three-point range in 158 games.
After playing a limited role for Kansas and Iowa State, he averaged 32.6 minutes of playing time (per game) at Cleveland State.
As for the Celtics, they finished the 2023-24 season as the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 64-18 record.
They beat the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the NBA Finals to win their first title since the 2008 season when Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett were still on the roster.