Boston Celtics Role Player Could Miss Game 4 Against Pacers
On Monday evening, the Boston Celtics will play the Indiana Pacers for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals (in Indianapolis).
For the game, the Celtics could remain without one of their best role players, as Luke Kornet is listed as questionable on the injury report.
He missed Game 3, so this would be his second straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via The Boston Celtics: "Jrue Holiday (illness, non-Covid) - QUESTIONABLE
Luke Kornet (left wrist sprain) - QUESTIONABLE
Kristaps Porzingis (right soleus strain) - OUT"
Kornet finished the regular season with averages of 5.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 70.0% from the field in 63 games.
He is in his second stint with Boston and has been with the team for each of the previous three seasons.
In addition to the Celtics, Kornet has also spent time with the New York Knicks, Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks over seven seasons.
The Celtics are the first seed in the Eastern Conference and beat the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first two rounds of the 2024 playoffs.
They are currently up 3-0 on the Pacers, so a victory on Monday would end the series in a sweep.
If the Celtics lose, Game 5 will be on Wednesday evening in Boston.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the NBA Finals and face off against either the Dallas Mavericks or the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Mavs lead the Timberwolves 3-0 with Game 4 on Tuesday in Dallas.