Boston Celtics Send Heartfelt Message To NBA Legend Ray Allen
Ray Allen is one of the best guards in NBA history.
The most notable time of his career came when he helped lead the Boston Celtics to the 2008 NBA Championship (as part of a big three with Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce).
On Sunday, Allen is celebrating his 50th birthday.
Via NBA History: "Join us in wishing a Happy 50th Birthday to 10x #NBAAllStar, 2x NBA Champion and 75th Anniversary Team member, Ray Allen! #NBABDAY"
The Celtics sent Allen a heartfelt message (via X) that had over 2,000 likes.
Via The Boston Celtics: "A Celtics Champion and one of the greatest shooters of ALL TIME 🔥"
Allen finished his tenure (with the Celtics) averaging 16.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest while shooting 47.2% from the field and 40.9% from the three-point range in 358 games.
They made the NBA Finals twice (and Allen was named to three All-Star Games in five seasons).
Many NBA fans commented on the post from the Celtics.
@fritzglc: "Happy birthday, Champ Ray! 🥳🎉"
@cooplow33: "Happy bday to a Celtics legend!"
@SlateSniperHQ: "Paul Pierce and Ray Allen, what a duo! Seeing them together with that championship trophy is a reminder of some incredible Celtics basketball. Two absolute legends and a huge part of that 2008 championship team. Definitely among the greatest shooters of all time!"
Allen (who is a Hall of Famer) also spent time with the Seattle SuperSonics, Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks over 18 seasons.
He won two NBA Championships.