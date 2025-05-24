Boston Celtics Send Message To Jayson Tatum After NBA Announcement
Jayson Tatum is coming off another incredible regular season for the Boston Celtics.
He finished with averages of 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 34.3% from the three-point range in 72 games.
On Friday, Tatum was named to the All-NBA First Team.
Via NBA Communications: "The 2024-25 Kia All-NBA First Team:
▪️ Giannis Antetokounmpo of @Bucks
▪️ Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of @okcthunder
▪️ Nikola Jokić of @nuggets
▪️ Donovan Mitchell of @cavs
▪️ Jayson Tatum of @celtics"
Following the news, the Celtics sent a message to Tatum that had over 14,000 likes and 900,000 impressions in four hours.
Via The Boston Celtics: "For the 4th year in a row ✅✅✅✅
Congrats, JT"
Tatum has spent all eight seasons of his career with the Celtics.
He has made the NBA All-Star Game in six straight seasons.
Via Celtics Stats: "Jayson Tatum has earned his fifth All-NBA selection, including his fourth straight to the First Team.
Tatum was one of two NBA players to average at least 26.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 1.0 steals while playing in at least 65 contests (Nikola Jokic)."
The Celtics were the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 61-21 record.
They lost to the New York Knicks in the second round of the NBA playoffs (in six games).
That said, Tatum suffered a season-ending injury in Game 4.
Via The Boston Celtics (on May 13): "Jayson Tatum today underwent successful surgery to repair a ruptured right Achilles tendon. No timetable is currently available for his return, but he is expected to make a full recovery. Further updates will be provided when appropriate."