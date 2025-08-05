Boston Celtics Send Out Viral Luka Doncic Post

🏀 SATURDAY'S FINAL SCORES 🏀



Jayson Tatum drops a 40-piece as the @celtics beat the Lakers at home!



Jaylen Brown: 31 PTS, 6 REB, 3 STL

Al Horford: 14 PTS, 9 REB, 4 AST, 3 STL

Luka Dončić: 34 PTS, 5 3PM, 8 REB pic.twitter.com/B2MsrgCJAg