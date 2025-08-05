Fastbreak

Boston Celtics Send Out Viral Luka Doncic Post

The Boston Celtics made a post mentioning the Los Angeles Lakers superstar.

Ben Stinar

Mar 8, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) takes a free-throw against the Boston Celtics during the first quarter at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
Mar 8, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) takes a free-throw against the Boston Celtics during the first quarter at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Luka Doncic played the Boston Celtics one time as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers last season.

On Monday, the Celtics posted a photo from that game (when Jayson Tatum blocked Doncic's shot).

Their post had over 2,000 likes and 140,000 impressions in four hours.

Via The Boston Celtics: "DONCIC DENIED 🚫"

Many fans commented on the post.

@dsuys1: "JT owns Fluka"

@cooplow33: "Even Celtics hating on Luka 😭😭😭"

@rgar9123: "Gotta let em kno who’s superior 😤😤😤😤😤🔥🔥🔥🔥💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽☘️☘️☘️"

@asaadkamal: "LOL no way Celtics account just posted this"

@MeFanGirlOutlet: "So... Luka is now the Face of The League at this point.
We're all seeing the narrative, right?
This is the kind of post they normally would have done with LeBron. As if "denying" him is some massive accomplishment. Luka's the Face now."

Mar 8, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) walks off of the court after a game against the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The Celtics won the game (from that photo) by a score of 111-101 on March 8.

Doncic finished the loss with 34 points, eight rebounds, three assists and one steal while shooting 11/22 from the field and 5/10 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.

Mar 8, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) dribbles the ball against Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) during the first quarter at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

On the other hand, Jayson Tatum went off for 40 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists, two steals and one block while shooting 12/28 from the field and 6/16 from the three-point range in 45 minutes of playing time.

Before the Lakers, Doncic had faced off against the Celtics in the 2024 NBA Finals (as a member of the Dallas Mavericks).

The Celtics won the series in five games.

