Boston Celtics Send Viral Message To NBA Legend Kevin Garnett
Kevin Garnett is one of the most talented forwards in NBA history.
On Monday, the 2004 MVP celebrated his 49th birthday.
Via NBA History: "Join us in wishing a Happy 49th Birthday to 15x#NBAAllStar, 2007-08 NBA Champion, 2003-04 NBA MVP and 75th Anniversary Team member, Kevin Garnett!#NBABDAY"
One person who sent a message to Garnett was the Boston Celtics.
Their post had over 8,000 likes and 240,000 impressions in less than 24 hours.
Via The Boston Celtics: "Happy birthday @KevinGarnett5KG 🎂🎉☘️"
Garnett spent six seasons with the Celtics.
In that span, he averaged 15.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 52.0% from the field.
He made the NBA All-Star Game in five of his six seasons with Boston (and helped lead the franchise to the 2008 title over the Los Angeles Lakers).
Via NBA Retweet: "Kevin Garnett’s resume:
1x MVP
1x DPOY
1x NBA Champion
15x All-Star
12x All-Defensive
9x All-NBA
26k Points
15k Rebounds
2037 Blocks
1859 Steals
No. 5 retired by the Celtics
Hall of Famer
Happy 49th Birthday to The Big Ticket"
Garnett was the fifth pick in the 1995 NBA Draft out of high school.
He spent 21 total seasons with the Brooklyn Nets, Minnesota Timberwolves (and Boston Celtics).
His career averages were 17.8 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field in 1,462 games.