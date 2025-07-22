Boston Celtics Sign Intriguing Defensive Prospect
Hayden Gray played two seasons of college basketball at UC San Diego.
He finished this past year with averages of 11.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 3.1 steals per contest while shooting 47.9% from the field and 41.8% from the three-point range in 35 games.
According to Keith Smith of Spotrac, Gray will sign an Exhibit 10 deal with the Boston Celtics.
Via Smith: "Hayden Gray's contract with the Boston Celtics is an Exhibit 10 deal, a league source told @spotrac.
Gray will get a bonus if he stays with the Maine Celtics for 60 days after training camp. Gray's deal can also be converted to a two-way deal."
Gray is an extremely talented defender (and shooter), so he could be a good addition to the Celtics organization.
He played for the team at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.
Via Noa Dalzell of Celtics on CLNS (on July 20): "Hayden Gray just checked in and immediately got a steal - good time to remind that he led the entire NCAA in steals last year! Talked to him yesterday and he said he's been studying Alex Caruso's game"
The Celtics finished the 2024-25 season as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 61-21 record.
They lost to Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks in the second round of the NBA playoffs (in six games).
Via Seth Davis (on March 15): "Hayden Gray has led the nation in steals for most of the season and just made his fifth three pointer for UC San Diego. Tritons trying to go dancing! Lead by 6 with 6 mins to play."