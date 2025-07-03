Boston Celtics Sign Popular Former NBA Player To Summer League Roster
Kenneth Lofton Jr. most recently played in the NBA during the 2024-25 season with the Memphis Grizzlies, Philadelphia 76ers and Utah Jazz.
He finished that year with averages of 4.6 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 46.2% from the field and 29.2% from the three-point range in 21 games.
According to Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe, Lofton Jr. will now sign a deal with the Boston Celtics for NBA Summer League.
Via Washburn: "Former #Grizzlies and #76ers big man Kenneth Lofton Jr. has been added to the #Celtics summer league roster, according to league source."
Lofton Jr. has played two total seasons in the NBA.
His career averages are 4.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field and 31.7% from the three-point range in 45 games.
Via SleeperCeltics: "The Celtics are adding former G League star and reigning CBA MVP Kenneth Lofton Jr. to their upcoming Summer League roster.
Last season in China:
25.2 PPG | 12.6 RPG | 6.5 APG | 1.6 SPG | 0.6 BPG
53.7 FG% | 33.6 3PT% | 75.2 FT%
Big body. Big production. Big vibes."
During the 2023-24 NBA season, the 22-year-old had a game where he put up 42 points for the Grizzlies.
Via Ballislife.com (on April 9, 2023): "Kenny Lofton Jr’s first NBA start
42 Points*
17/25 Shooting
14 Rebounds
* Mosts points by a rookie in franchise history"