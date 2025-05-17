Boston Celtics Star Al Horford Makes Honest Statement About NBA Future
Al Horford has been one of the most important players on the Boston Celtics.
The five-time NBA All-Star is coming off another strong season (at 38) where he averaged 9.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 42.3% from the field and 36.3% from the three-point range in 60 games.
After the Celtics lost to the New York Knicks by a score of 119-81 (in Game 6 of the second round), they were eliminated from the 2025 NBA playoffs.
Horford (who will be a free agent) was asked about his future in the NBA (and with the Celtics).
Horford (h/t Celtics on CLNS): "For me, it's just too soon to talk about that... I'm gonna take some time here with my wife, with my kids... It's not even been a day, so there's still a lot for me to process... Justing feeling everything out from last night, that was difficult."
Horford was the third pick in the 2007 NBA Draft after a legendary run at Florida.
He has also spent time with the Atlanta Hawks, Oklahoma City Thunder and Philadelphia 76ers over 18 NBA years.
His career averages are 12.9 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 50.9% from the field and 37.7% from the three-point range in 1,138 games.
Via John Karalis of Locked On Celtics: "Call me crazy, but I think Tatum's injury changed the calculus for Al Horford. I don't think he wants to go anywhere else, but he does want to compete for a championship. I think his decision on whether to return or not will tell us how he feels about Tatum's recovery."