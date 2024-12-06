Boston Celtics Star Fined $25,000 By NBA After Pistons Game
On Wednesday evening, the Boston Celtics beat the Detroit Pistons by a score of 130-120 (at home).
Following the game (on Friday), the NBA announced that Celtics star Jaylen Brown had been fined $25,000.
Via NBA Communications: "Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown has been fined $25,000 for making an inappropriate gesture on the playing court, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations."
Brown finished Wednesday's victory with 28 points, six rebounds, nine assists and three steals while shooting 10/21 from the field and 1/6 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
Via ESPN's Shams Charania: "Celtics' Jaylen Brown has been fined $25,000 for throat slash gesture toward Isaiah Stewart on Wednesday."
Brown is in the middle of another excellent season with averages of 25.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 17 games.
The Celtics are off to strong start with an 18-4 record in 22 games.
They have won two straight and are 9-1 over their last ten games.
On Friday night, the Celtics will resume action when they host Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks in Boston.
Brown was the third pick in the 2016 NBA Draft out of Cal.
He is in his ninth NBA season (all with the Celtics).
Last year, the 2024 NBA Finals MVP helped lead the franchise to their first title in 16 years when they beat the Dallas Mavericks in five games.