Boston Celtics Star In Jeopardy Of Missing Cavs Game

Jaylen Brown is on the injury report for Friday's game.

Nov 26, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; The Boston Celtics logo is seen before the game between the Boston Celtics and the Atlanta Hawks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images
On Friday evening, the Boston Celtics will host the Cleveland Cavaliers.

For the game, the Celtics could remain without one of their best players, as Jaylen Brown is on the injury report.

The former Cal star also missed the team's last game, so this could be his second straight out of action (if he doesn't play).

Via Underdog NBA: "Jaylen Brown (thigh) questionable for Friday."

Brown is in the middle of another strong season with averages of 22.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 46.4% from the field and 31.7% from the three-point range in 49 games.

Nov 19, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) controls the ball during the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Most recently, the Celtics lost to the Detroit Pistons (in Michigan) by a score of 117-97.

They are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 42-17 record in 59 games.

Over the last ten games, the Celtics have gone 8-2.

Via The NBA: "CAVS. CELTICS.
EAST'S TOP TEAMS DUEL FRIDAY ON ESPN

Their last 4 regular season matchups have been decided by 15 total points"

Brown is in his ninth season in the NBA (all with Boston).

Last season, he won the 2024 NBA Finals MVP.

Feb 25, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) drives to the basket against the Toronto Raptors during the second quarter at the Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images / Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

As for the Cavs, they are the first seed (one spot ahead of the Celtics) with a 48-10 record in 58 games.

They are in the middle of an eight-game winning streak (and have a 6.5-game lead over Boston).

Last season, the Celtics beat the Cavs in the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.

