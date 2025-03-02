Boston Celtics Star In Jeopardy Of Missing Nuggets Game
On Sunday afternoon, the Boston Celtics will host Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.
For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as All-Star forwrd Jaylen Brown is on the injury report.
The 2024 NBA Finals MVP has averages of 23.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 46.6% from the field and 32.4% from the three-point range in 50 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Jaylen Brown (knee) questionable for Sunday."
The Celtics are coming off a 123-116 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers (also at home).
Despite the loss, Brown had 37 points, five rebounds and two assists while shooting 13/24 from the field and 4/6 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
Brown is in his ninth NBA season (all with the Celtics).
Last season, he helped lead the franchise to their first title in 16 years.
Via The Boston Celtics (on Friday): "The Jays logged the highest combined scoring effort of their careers Friday night, which included a historic stat line from Jayson Tatum."
The Celtics come into the day as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 42-18 record in 60 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak (but 7-3 over their last ten).
Following the Nuggets, the Celtics will host the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday in Boston.
As for the Nuggets, they are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 39-21 record in 60 games.