Boston Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Comments On Anthony Edwards' Instagram Post
On Monday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Oklahoma City Thunder (in overtime) by a score of 131-128.
All-Star guard Anthony Edwards finished with 17 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists and one block while shooting 5/15 from the field in 36 minutes of playing time.
After the big win, the former UGA star made a post to Instagram that had over 145,000 likes in three hours.
Edwards wrote: "Steppin on 🤬 #YearFive"
One person who left a comment was Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown.
His comment had over 800 likes in less than three hours.
Brown wrote: "Young 🐐"
Brown and Edwards are two of the best young All-Stars in the NBA, so fans will likely enjoy seeing the social media interaction.
While they have never been teammates in the NBA, they are both from Atlanta, Georgia.
Edwards is in his fifth season (all with the Timberwolves).
He is currently averaging 27.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 43.6% from the field and 40.6% from the three-point range in 57 games.
Last season, he helped lead the Timberwolves to the Western Conference finals for the first time in 20 years.
Meanwhile, Brown is in his ninth season (all with the Celtics).
He is currently averaging 22.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 46.4% from the field and 31.7% from the three-point range in 49 games.
Last season, the former Cal star won the 2024 NBA Finals MVP Award.