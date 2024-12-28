Boston Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Has Historic Performance Against Pacers
On Friday night, the Boston Celtics beat the Indiana Pacers by a score of 142-105 (at home).
All-Star forward Jaylen Brown finished the victory with 44 points, five rebounds, three assists and four steals while shooting 16/24 from the field and 6/11 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
Via Underdog NBA: "Players in Celtics franchise history with 40+ PTS, 6+ 3PM, 4+ STL in a game:
Jaylen Brown (tonight)
Antoine Walker"
Brown had come into the night with averages of 23.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 44.4% from the field and 32.2% from the three-point range in 25 games.
Via StatMuse: "Jaylen Brown today:
44 PTS
5 REB
4 STL
6-11 3P
+30
Only Tatum has more games with 40+ PTS and 5+ 3P for the Celtics."
With the win, the Celtics snapped a two-game losing streak.
They improved to 23-8 in their first 31 games, which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference.
At home, the Celtics are 12-5 in the 17 games they have played in Boston.
Meanwhile, the Pacers dropped to 15-17 in 32 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.
The two teams will face off in Boston (again) on Sunday night.
Brown was the third pick in the 2016 NBA Draft out of Cal.
The 2024 NBA Finals MVP is in his ninth season (all with the Celtics).