Boston Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Makes Instagram Post That Went Viral
The Boston Celtics advanced to the NBA Finals (on Monday) when they beat the Indiana Pacers by a score of 105-102 in the Eastern Conference finals.
They swept the Pacers and are headed to the NBA Finals for the second time in the previous three seasons.
Now, the Celtics will have nearly two weeks off, as Game 1 will not be until June 6 (in Boston).
On Wednesday, All-Star forward Jaylen Brown made a post to Instagram.
There were over 17,000 likes and 300 comments on his post in less than one hour.
Brown captioned his post: "Doubt destroys dreams confidence builds empires 📿"
Brown finished Game 4 (against the Pacers) with 29 points, six rebounds, two assists, three steals and one block while shooting 11/22 from the field and 4/8 from the three-point range in 44 minutes of playing time.
Through the first 14 games of the 2024 postseason, the former Cal star is averaging 25.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 54.1% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range.
He was also named as the MVP of the Eastern Conference finals.
Brown is in his eighth season in the NBA (all with the Celtics), and has already been to the Conference Finals six times.
This will be his second trip to the NBA Finals.
However, the Celtics have been unable to win an NBA Championship since the 2008 season when Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett were still on the roster.