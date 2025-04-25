Boston Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Makes Clear Jayson Tatum Statement
On Wednesday night, the Boston Celtics beat the Orlando Magic by a score of 109-100 to take a 2-0 lead in their series.
Playing without Jayson Tatum, the Celtics were led by All-Star forward Jaylen Brown.
He went off for 36 points, ten rebounds, five assists and one steal while shooting 12/19 from the field and 5/7 from the three-point range.
Via Opta Analyst US: "Jayson Tatum missed Game 2, but Jaylen Brown erupted for 36 points for the Celtics, putting the Magic in a must-win situation in Game 3."
After Game 2, Brown spoke about Tatum.
Brown (h/t Justin Turpin of WEEI): "Obviously, JT is the offensive leader of our team. We all kind of play off of him. But on any given night, I can rise to the occasion. I just do what the team needs me to do."
Brown and Tatum have been teammates for eight years.
They have led the Celtics to the Eastern Conference five times, the NBA Finals twice, and have won one title in that span.
Currently, the Celtics have a commanding 2-0 lead over the Magic.
They will play Game 3 (on Friday) in Orlando.
Via The NBA: "Jaylen Brown was instrumental in Boston's Game 2 victory 🍀
36 PTS | 10 REB | 5 AST | 5 3PM
He & Jayson Tatum lead the Celtics' effort for a 3-0 series lead over the Magic, coming up next on ESPN!"
Whoever wins the series will face off against either the New York Knicks or Detroit Pistons in the second round.