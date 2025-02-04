Fastbreak

Boston Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Makes Surprising Comment About Luka Doncic Trade

Jaylen Brown was asked about the Luka Doncic trade.

Ben Stinar

Jun 14, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) dribbles against Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the first half of game four of the 2024 NBA Finals at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Jun 14, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) dribbles against Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the first half of game four of the 2024 NBA Finals at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

On Sunday, the Boston Celtics beat the Philadelphia 76ers by a score of 118-110 at the Wells Fargo Center.

All-Star forward Jaylen Brown finished the win with 21 points, ten rebounds and six assists while shooting 9/17 from the field and 2/7 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playing time.

After the game, Brown was asked about the trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Brown (h/t NBC Sports Boston): "I wasn't shocked. Maybe a little bit. The NBA is the NBA. Behind closed doors, you don't know what's going on. People fall out, people don't see eye to eye, people have disagreements, so I think some of that could lead into it... It's surprising initially, but then once you think about it, it's not that surprising."

Nearly every person around the NBA was shocked by the deal.

Therefore, Brown's comments are intriguing.

The Celtics beat Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in the 2024 NBA Finals (in five games).

Brown was named as the Finals MVP.

Jaylen Brown
Jan 25, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) celebrates during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

With the win over the 76ers, the Celtics improved to 35-15 in 50 games, which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak.

Following the 76ers, the Celtics will play their next game on Tuesday when they visit Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

NB
Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) dribbles the ball against Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the second quarter in game five of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

The Celtics will host Doncic and the Lakers on March 8 in Boston.

Brown is in his ninth NBA season (all with the Celtics).

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.