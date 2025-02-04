Boston Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Makes Surprising Comment About Luka Doncic Trade
On Sunday, the Boston Celtics beat the Philadelphia 76ers by a score of 118-110 at the Wells Fargo Center.
All-Star forward Jaylen Brown finished the win with 21 points, ten rebounds and six assists while shooting 9/17 from the field and 2/7 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playing time.
After the game, Brown was asked about the trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Brown (h/t NBC Sports Boston): "I wasn't shocked. Maybe a little bit. The NBA is the NBA. Behind closed doors, you don't know what's going on. People fall out, people don't see eye to eye, people have disagreements, so I think some of that could lead into it... It's surprising initially, but then once you think about it, it's not that surprising."
Nearly every person around the NBA was shocked by the deal.
Therefore, Brown's comments are intriguing.
The Celtics beat Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in the 2024 NBA Finals (in five games).
Brown was named as the Finals MVP.
With the win over the 76ers, the Celtics improved to 35-15 in 50 games, which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak.
Following the 76ers, the Celtics will play their next game on Tuesday when they visit Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Celtics will host Doncic and the Lakers on March 8 in Boston.
Brown is in his ninth NBA season (all with the Celtics).