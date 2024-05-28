Boston Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Sends Out Viral Post After Game 4
On Monday evening, Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics advanced to the NBA Finals for the second time in the previous three seasons.
They beat the Indiana Pacers by a score of 105-102, which finished up the series in four games.
Brown finished Game 4 with 29 points, six rebounds, two assists, three steals and one block while shooting 11/22 from the field and 4/8 from the three-point range in 44 minutes of playing time.
After the huge win, he sent out a post to Instagram that had over 30,000 likes in 30 minutes.
Brown captioned his post: "All praise to the most high 🏆#4more"
The Celtics will now face off against either the Minnesota Timberwolves or the Dallas Mavericks in the Finals.
Currently, the Mavs have a 3-0 lead over the Timberwolves with Game 4 on Tuesday evening in Dallas.
The Celtics are in the middle of an incredible season, as they had the best record in the NBA (64-18).
In addition, they have gone 12-2 through their first 14 games of the 2024 postseason.
They beat the Miami Heat (in five games) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (in five games) before sweeping Indiana.
Brown was the third pick in the 2016 NBA Draft out of Cal and has spent his entire eight-year career with Boston.
He is coming off a regular season where he averaged 23.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 49.9% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 70 games.