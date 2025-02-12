Boston Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Is On The Verge Of Breaking Larry Bird's Record
Jayson Tatum is in the middle of his eighth NBA season (all with the Boston Celtics).
The former Duke star is averaging 26.9 points, 8.6 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 36.0% from the three-point range in 51 games.
He is also on the verge of making Celtics history.
Via The NBA: "Jayson Tatum is on pace to average 25+ PPG for the 5th straight season, which would pass Larry Bird's record (1984-1988) for the most consecutive seasons averaging 25+ PPG in Celtics franchise history."
With the Celtics more than halfway through the season, it's very likely that Tatum will average over 25.0 points per contest.
Many people commented on the NBA's post.
@JMarqStokes: "Top 3 All Time Celtic"
@_Njay3: "when his career is over he will finish as one of the greatest players to ever play"
@theonlyGreyson: "Lebron has averaged 25+ ppg for 20 years straight. Literally ever year of his career after his rookie season. Insane."
Tatum was the third pick in the 2017 NBA Draft after one year of college basketball.
His career averages are 23.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 46.0% from the field and 37.3% from the three-point range in 564 games.
Via Overtime: "JAYSON TATUM’S LAST 5 GAMES:
29.4 PPG
5.8 REB
5.6 AST
55% TS
He been in a different mode"
The Celtics are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 38-16 record in 54 games.