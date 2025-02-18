Boston Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Reacts To Damian Lillard's Instagram Post
Jayson Tatum left a comment on Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard's Instagram post.
On Sunday, Damian Lillard competed in his ninth NBA All-Star Game.
The Milwaukee Bucks point guard has established himself as one of the best players in NBA history.
Following the game, Lillard made a post to Instagram that had over 95,000 likes in seven hours.
Lillard wrote: "9X ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ …@nbaallstar
2025 was great. Being back home in front of all my family and friends was special. We did some of everything and it all counted! Another one in the books… we keep moving now 🙏🏽🤞🏾👌🏾"
One person who left a comment was Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum.
He wrote: "My dawg 🤞🏽"
Published