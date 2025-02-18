Fastbreak

Boston Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Reacts To Damian Lillard's Instagram Post

Jayson Tatum left a comment on Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard's Instagram post.

Ben Stinar

Mar 20, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) and Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) talk after their game at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images
Mar 20, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) and Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) talk after their game at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images / Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

On Sunday, Damian Lillard competed in his ninth NBA All-Star Game.

The Milwaukee Bucks point guard has established himself as one of the best players in NBA history.

Following the game, Lillard made a post to Instagram that had over 95,000 likes in seven hours.

Lillard wrote: "9X ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ …@nbaallstar

2025 was great. Being back home in front of all my family and friends was special. We did some of everything and it all counted! Another one in the books… we keep moving now 🙏🏽🤞🏾👌🏾"

One person who left a comment was Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum.

He wrote: "My dawg 🤞🏽"

Jayson Tatum Comment
Jayson Tatum Comment / Feb 17
Published
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.