Boston Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Responds To Jason Kidd's Recent Remarks
The Boston Celtics are coming off a dominant 107-89 victory over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
Game 2 will be on Sunday evening (also in Boston).
On Saturday, Mavs head coach Jason Kidd met with the media and he made an intriguing statement about Jaylen Brown (h/t NBA TV).
Kidd: "Well, Jaylen's their best player. Just looking at what he does defensively, he picked up Luka full-court, he got to the free-throw line. He did everything, and that's what your best player does."
The comments caused a lot of reaction from fans and media.
Many people consider Jayson Tatum to be the best player on the Celtics, but they are both clearly responsible for the team's success.
Tatum was asked about the recent comments from Kidd when he met with the media on Saturday (via NBA TV).
Tatum: "This is a team sport. We understand that. We wouldn't be here if we didn't have JB on our team. We could say that for a lot of guys. We've all played a part in getting to where we're at. We understand that people try to drive a wedge between us. It's a smart thing to do or try to do. We've been in this position for many years of guys trying to divide us and say that one of us should be traded or one is better than the other. It's not our first time at the rodeo."
Tatum and Brown have been teammates for seven seasons, and this is already their second time in the NBA Finals.