Fastbreak

Boston Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Reveals Details Of Phone Call With Michael Jordan

Jayson Tatum spoke about his communication with Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan.

Ben Stinar

Jan 12, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) gives an interview prior to the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 12, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) gives an interview prior to the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports / Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Jordan is seen by many as the best player in NBA history.

The six-time NBA Champion hasn't played in a game since the 2003 season, but he is still arguably the most notable basketball player.

Recently, Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum revealed that he speaks to Jordan regularly (h/t 7PM in Brooklyn).

Tatum is a Jordan Brand athlete.

Tatum: "That's another person that I will text, I will call. I remember right before my first time going to the Finals. We got to San Francisco, and I called him. I was like, 'Yo, how is this going to be? What is it like being in the Finals? What should I expect?' And we talked for a long time. He's somebody that texts me after games and whatever. I got his name in my phone as "Uncle Mike." That's my man."

Having Jordan as a mentor is likely a massive help for Tatum.

The former Duke star is coming off another excellent season where he averaged 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 74 games.

He made his fifth straight NBA All-Star Game.

Jayson Tatum
Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) reacts after a play against the Dallas Mavericks during the second quarter in game five of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports / Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

In addition, the Celtics were the best team in the NBA with a 64-18 record.

They beat the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the Finals to win their first NBA Championship since the 2008 season.

Tatum has been to the Eastern Conference finals five times and NBA Finals twice in seven seasons.

Jayson Tatum
Jun 21, 2024; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) holds the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy during the 2024 NBA Championship parade in Boston. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports / Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
Published |Modified
Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.