Boston Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Reveals Details Of Phone Call With Michael Jordan
Michael Jordan is seen by many as the best player in NBA history.
The six-time NBA Champion hasn't played in a game since the 2003 season, but he is still arguably the most notable basketball player.
Recently, Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum revealed that he speaks to Jordan regularly (h/t 7PM in Brooklyn).
Tatum is a Jordan Brand athlete.
Tatum: "That's another person that I will text, I will call. I remember right before my first time going to the Finals. We got to San Francisco, and I called him. I was like, 'Yo, how is this going to be? What is it like being in the Finals? What should I expect?' And we talked for a long time. He's somebody that texts me after games and whatever. I got his name in my phone as "Uncle Mike." That's my man."
Having Jordan as a mentor is likely a massive help for Tatum.
The former Duke star is coming off another excellent season where he averaged 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 74 games.
He made his fifth straight NBA All-Star Game.
In addition, the Celtics were the best team in the NBA with a 64-18 record.
They beat the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the Finals to win their first NBA Championship since the 2008 season.
Tatum has been to the Eastern Conference finals five times and NBA Finals twice in seven seasons.