Boston Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Reveals His Least Favorite NBA Team To Play
On Wednesday night, the Boston Celtics are playing the Clippers in Los Angeles.
Before the game (on Tuesday), Jayson Tatum made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel.
He was asked to name the NBA team that he dislikes playing the most.
Kimmel: "What is your least favorite team to play?"
Tatum: "That's like a trick question... Maybe the Raptors. Not a least favorite team, but you have to go through customs. It's just a hassle."
The Raptors are currently the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with an 11-32 record.
Most recently, the Celtics had a shocking 110-97 loss to the Raptors (in Toronto) on January 15.
Tatum finished the loss with 16 points, ten rebounds, seven assists and one block while shooting 5/15 from the field and 3/9 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
Over his eight-year career, Tatum has gone 7-5 in the 12 games he has played in Toronto.
The Celtics will visit the Raptors (again) on February 25.
As for the Celtics, they came into Wednesday's matchup with a 30-13 record in 43 games.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten.
Following the Clippers, the Celtics will remain in Los Angeles to play LeBron James and the Lakers on Thursday night.
On the road, they are 15-5 in 20 games played away from Boston.
Tatum is averaging 27.5 points, 9.2 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 45.8% from the field and 35.6% from the three-point range in 40 games.