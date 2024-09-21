Boston Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Reveals Most Famous Contact In His Phone
Jayson Tatum is one of the most notable players in the NBA.
The Boston Celtics forward is coming off a season where he made his fifth straight All-Star Game and won the NBA Championship.
Recently, Tatum was asked who the most famous contact is on his phone (h/t Overtime).
Zion Williamson and Paolo Banchero were also asked the same question.
Reporter: "Who's the most famous person in your contacts?"
Tatum: "The most famous person in my contacts? Who's more famous? Jay-Z or Michael Jordan?"
Many fans reacted to the viral clip.
Overtime captioned the post: "The fact nobody said Bron is crazy… They all so tapped in 😮💨"
Via @MustBeCharm: "Tatum be locked in with the GOATs"
Via @CoachDoggieDogg: "Bron isn't more famous than Jordan or Jay-Z."
Via @treytrey1011: "They asked JORDAN BRAND athletes this question, of course they’re bias 😅"
Via @JohannessBug: "yall make everything about Lebron. That man isn’t more famous than THEE Michael Jordan!"
Tatum finished last season with averages of 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 74 games.
At this stage of his career, he is likely the most famous contact in a lot of other people's phones.
Tatum was the third pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of Duke and has spent all seven seasons with Boston.
In addition to capturing his first title, Tatum also won his second Gold medal this summer at the 2024 Olympics.