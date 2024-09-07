Boston Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Sends Message To Donovan Mitchell
On Saturday, Cleveland Cavaliers superstar Donovan Mitchell is celebrating his 28th birthday.
The former Louisville star has been in the NBA for seven seasons and is on track to be one of the best shooting guards of all time.
Many people have wished Mitchell a happy birthday on social media.
One person who sent out a post was Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum.
Tatum (via his Instagram story): "More life my brotha @spidamitchell"
Tatum and Mitchell were both drafted in 2017.
Mitchell was the 13th pick by the Utah Jazz and has spent the previous two seasons with the Cavs.
He is coming off a year where he averaged 26.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 46.2% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in 55 games.
On the other hand, Tatum was the third pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.
He has spent all seven seasons with the Boston Celtics.
This past year, he averaged 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 74 games.
During the 2024 NBA playoffs, Tatum and the Celtics beat the Cavs in the second round (in five games).
Via Noa Dalzell of Celtics on CLNS on May 5: "Donovan Mitchell is good friends with Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum and looks forward to competing against them, but adds:
“I stopped talking to them once there was a possibility that we were going to play them.”"