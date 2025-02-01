Boston Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Sends Out Viral 1-Word Post On X After Pelicans Game
On Friday night, the Boston Cetics beat the New Orleans Pelicans by a score of 116-114.
Jayson Tatum made a game-winning shot with less than one second on the clock.
Tatum finished his night with 27 points, six rebounds, ten assists and one steal while shooting 10/21 from the field in 38 minutes of playing time.
After the game, Tatum made a post (via X) that had over 16,000 likes in four hours.
He wrote: "Mood"
Tatum is in the middle of another fantastic season with averages of 26.7 points, 8.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 45.1% from the field and 35.1% from the three-point range in 46 games.
Via Real Sports: "Jayson Tatum has made the most go-ahead shots in the final five seconds of a game since 2020."
With the win, the Celtics are now 34-15 in 49 games, which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak (and have gone 6-4 over their last ten).
Following the Pelicans, the Celtics will play their next game on Sunday when they visit Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center.
Tatum is in his eighth season playing for the Celtics.
He has helped them win the 2024 NBA Championship (and reach the Eastern Conference finals five times).
As for the Pelicans, they dropped to 12-37 in 49 games, which has them as the 14th seed in the Western Conference.