Boston Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Sends Out Viral Instagram Post After Knicks Game
On Tuesday evening, Jayson Tatum led the Boston Celtics to a commanding 132-109 victory over the New York Knicks to open up the season.
Tatum finished with 37 points, four rebounds, ten assists, one steal and one block while shooting 14/18 from the field and 8/11 from the three-point range in 30 minutes of playing time.
Via StatMamba: "Jayson Tatum tonight:
37 PTS
10 AST
14/18 FG
8/11 3PT
Most efficient 30p/10a game in Celtics history."
After the big night, Tatum made a post to Instagram that had over 200,000 likes in four hours.
He captioned his post: "Last night was special ☘️🏆"
Before the game, the Celtics had been given their 2024 NBA Championship rings.
Via ESPN's SportsCenter: "The Celtics raise their banner No. 18 and celebrate with their rings ☘️💍"
They are coming off a sensational year where they were the first seed in the Eastern Conference and beat the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the NBA Finals to win their first title in 16 seasons.
Tatum had averages of 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range.
The five-time NBA All-Star has established himself among the best ten players in the league.
Following the Knicks, the Celtics will play their next game on Thursday evening when they visit Jordan Poole and the Washington Wizards.
Tatum is now in his eighth NBA season (all with the Celtics).