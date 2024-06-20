Boston Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Sends Out Viral Post On X
On Monday evening, Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics won the 2024 NBA Championship over the Dallas Mavericks.
Tatum finished the final game with 31 points, eight rebounds, 11 assists and two steals while shooting 11/24 from the field in 45 minutes of playing time.
This was Tatum's first career NBA Championship (and the first for Boston since 2008).
Via The NBA: "JT joins an elite group 👏
Jayson Tatum is the 6th player since 1980 to win a title while leading their team in PTS, REB and AST in the Playoffs!"
On Thursday, Tatum sent out an incredible post on X that went viral.
There were over 37,000 likes and 1.4 million impressions on his post in less than three hours.
Tatum wrote: "Everybody at the golf course called me “champ” today, I f***ing loved it 😂😂😂🏆 Can’t wait for the parade tomorrow"
Tatum has been in the NBA for seven seasons, but there have always been a lot of question marks about if he could be the best player on a title team.
That said, Tatum (and Jaylen Brown) proved that they are among the best duos of all time.
Over his seven years, Tatum has been to the NBA Finals twice and Eastern Conference finals five times.
The former Duke star finished the regular season with outstanding averages of 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 74 games.