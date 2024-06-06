Boston Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Shares Honest Quote Before NBA Finals
On Thursday evening, Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics will host the Dallas Mavericks in Massachusetts for Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
A lot of eyes will be on Tatum because he is among the 15 best players in the league, and this will be his second time in the Finals.
Before the game, he spoke to Brian Scalabrine (via Celtics on NBC Sports Boston) and shared an honest quote.
Tatum: "People want to just see me score 35 every night, but there's just so much more to the game of basketball, and so much more that I bring to the table."
Tatum is coming off another excellent regular season where he made his fifth straight All-Star Game.
He averaged 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 74 games.
The Celtics were the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 64-18 record (the best in the NBA).
Through the first three rounds of the playoffs, the Celtics have defeated the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers.
Tatum is averaging 26.0 points, 10.4 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.2% from the field and 29.0% from the three-point range in the first 14 games.
Game 2 of the series will be on Sunday evening (also in Boston).
The teams will then go to Dallas for Games 3 and 4.
The Celtics last won the title in 2008.