Boston Celtics Star Jrue Holiday Joins Historic NBA Finals List With Michael Jordan
On Sunday evening, the Boston Celtics beat the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 105-98 in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.
Jrue Holiday led the way with 26 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block while shooting 11/14 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
The former UCLA star has been excellent through the first two games of the NBA Finals.
He has also made history.
Via ClutchPoints: "Most points scored through the first 2 games of an NBA Finals series WITHOUT committing a turnover 👀
70 — Michael Jordan (1998 Bulls)
38 — Jrue Holiday (2024 Celtics)
(via @Stathead)"
The Celtics have a loaded roster that also features Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis and Derrick White.
Holiday is in his first season with the franchise and has been an excellent addition.
The Celtics have a 2-0 lead in the series after winning both games on their home floor in Boston.
Game 3 will be on Wednesday evening in Dallas (and Game 4 will be on Friday).
Holiday was the 17th pick in the 2009 NBA Draft and has played 15 seasons in the league.
In addition to Boston, he has also spent time with the Philadelphia 76ers, New Orleans Pelicans and Milwaukee Bucks.
The 2021 NBA Champion has career averages of 16.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 46.3% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range in 975 regular season games.