Boston Celtics Star Jrue Holiday Shares Honest Quote Before NBA Finals
On June 6, the Boston Celtics will host the Dallas Mavericks for Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals.
The Celtics acquired Jrue Holiday over the offseason for this exact moment.
He has been an excellent role player next to superstars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
Recently, the 2021 NBA Champion met with the media and shared an honest quote (about winning a title) that got a lot of views on social media.
Holiday: "It takes everything. I literally say it takes everything. It's one of the hardest things that I've ever done. Mentally, physically, you're exhausted. Teams know each other so well that at this point, it's kind of about making plays. It's about executing, but I think for me the biggest thing was about how exhausted I was because I left everything out there."
Holiday won the 2021 title with the Milwaukee Bucks (they beat the Phoenix Suns in six games).
He finished his first season in Boston with averages of 12.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest while shooting 48.0% from the field and 42.9% from the three-point range in 69 games.
The Celtics had the best record in the NBA (64-18) and they are the first seed in the Eastern Conference.
They beat the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers in the first three rounds of the playoffs.
Holiday has played 15 seasons in the NBA for the Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, New Orleans Pelicans and Boston Celtics.
He made the All-Star Game in 2013.