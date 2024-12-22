Boston Celtics Star Kristaps Porzingis Makes Honest Jayson Tatum Statement
On Saturday evening, the Boston Celtics beat the Chicago Bulls by a score of 123-98 at the United Center.
Jayson Tatum had one of the best games of his career, finishing with 43 points, 15 rebounds and ten assists while shooting 16/24 from the field and 9/15 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
Via The NBA: "Jayson Tatum STUFFED the stat sheet in Chicago!
43 PTS
16 REB
10 AST
9 3PM
Tatum is the 1st player in Celtics franchise history to record a 40+ PT, 15+ REB, & 10+ AST triple-double!"
After the game, Kristaps Porzingis spoke about his superstar teammate (h/t Noa Dalzell of Celtics on CLNS).
Porzingis: "He's not a PR player. He doesn't do everything just for PR. He actually plays the right way, he doesn't need to always score 50. He's hungry for winning... A lot of people take it for granted."
Tatum is now averaging an incredible 28.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 46.3% from the field and 37.2% from the three-point range in 26 games.
As for Porzingis, he is in his second year playing for Boston.
The 2018 NBA All-Star finished the victory over Chicago with 22 points, seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks while shooting 8/15 from the field and 2/6 from the three-point range in 30 minutes of playing time.
The Celtics are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 22-6 record.