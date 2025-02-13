Boston Celtics Star Kristaps Porzingis Makes Honest Victor Wembanyama Statement
On Wednesday night, the Boston Celtics beat the San Antonio Spurs by a score of 116-103.
Despite the loss, 2024 Rookie of The Year Victor Wembanyama had 17 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and two blocks while shooting 7/16 from the field.
After the game, Celtics star Kristaps Porzingis was asked about Wembanyama.
Porzingis (h/t CLNS Media Boston Sports Network): "He's a great talent. He's honestly an unbelievable talent. We tried to make him a little tired, and I think it worked toward the end. He's going to be a force in this league for a long, long time and I wish him all the best... I was way less advanced than him in my second year. He's completely different level, I would say. The most important is that he stays healthy and keeps improving at this rate, and the sky's the limit for him."
Wembanyama (who is only 20) is averaging 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per contest while shooting 47.6% from the field and 35.2% from the three-point range in 46 games.
He was recently named to his first career NBA All-Star Game.
As for Porzingis, he finished the win with 29 points, six rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block while shooting 10/16 from the field and 3/4 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
The Celtics are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 39-16 record in 55 games.
On March 29, they will visit the Spurs in San Antonio.