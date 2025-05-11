Fastbreak

Boston Celtics Star Kristaps Porzingis Posts 9-Word Message After Knicks Game

Kristaps Porzingis made a post to his Instagram story.

Mar 18, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) reacts after his three point basket against the Detroit Pistons in the first quarter at TD Garden.
David Butler II-Imagn Images

On Saturday afternoon, the Boston Celtics beat the New York Knicks (at Madison Square Garden) by a score of 115-93.

Kristaps Porzingis (who has been dealing with an illness) finished with five points, four rebounds, two assists and three steals while shooting 0/3 from the field in 19 minutes of playing time.

After the game, the 2018 NBA All-Star made a nine-word post to his Instagram story.

Porzingis wrote: "thankful for all the support people onwards and upwards"

Kristaps Porzingis IG Story
May, 2025

Porzingis is in his second season playing for the Celtics.

Last year, he helped the franchise win their first NBA Championship since 2008.

He finished this season with averages of 19.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 48.3% from the field and 41.2% from the three-point range in 42 games.

Kristaps Porzingis
May 7, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) moves the ball against New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges (25) in the second half during game two of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden.

Porzingis has also spent time with the New York Knicks, Washington Wizards and Dallas Mavericks over ten NBA seasons.

His career averages are 19.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.8 blocks per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 36.6% from the three-point range in 501 games.

Boston Celtics
Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis celebrates in the locker room after winning the 2024 NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden.

The Celtics are currently down 2-1 to the Knicks (they lost both games on their home floor in Boston).

Via @HaterReport_: "This is CRAZY:

The Boston Celtics have led…

35 minutes and 44 seconds in Game 1
45 minutes and 21 seconds in Game 2
47 minutes and 13 seconds in Game 3

They’re down 2-1 to the Knicks in the series "

Boston Celtics
May 7, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) warms up before the start of game two of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at TD Garden.
