Boston Celtics Star Kristaps Porzingis Posts 9-Word Message After Knicks Game
On Saturday afternoon, the Boston Celtics beat the New York Knicks (at Madison Square Garden) by a score of 115-93.
Kristaps Porzingis (who has been dealing with an illness) finished with five points, four rebounds, two assists and three steals while shooting 0/3 from the field in 19 minutes of playing time.
After the game, the 2018 NBA All-Star made a nine-word post to his Instagram story.
Porzingis wrote: "thankful for all the support people onwards and upwards"
Porzingis is in his second season playing for the Celtics.
Last year, he helped the franchise win their first NBA Championship since 2008.
He finished this season with averages of 19.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 48.3% from the field and 41.2% from the three-point range in 42 games.
Porzingis has also spent time with the New York Knicks, Washington Wizards and Dallas Mavericks over ten NBA seasons.
His career averages are 19.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.8 blocks per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 36.6% from the three-point range in 501 games.
The Celtics are currently down 2-1 to the Knicks (they lost both games on their home floor in Boston).
Via @HaterReport_: "This is CRAZY:
The Boston Celtics have led…
35 minutes and 44 seconds in Game 1
45 minutes and 21 seconds in Game 2
47 minutes and 13 seconds in Game 3
They’re down 2-1 to the Knicks in the series "