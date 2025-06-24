Boston Celtics Star Kristaps Porzingis Posts Instagram Story Amid Trade Rumors
Kristaps Porzingis has been with the Boston Celtics for each of the previous two seasons.
While he has dealt with several injuries, the 29-year-old played a major role in the team winning the 2024 NBA Championship over the Dallas Mavericks.
Porzingis has been mentioned in a lot of trade rumors over the last few months.
Via The Athletic NBA: "The Celtics are still trying to trade Kristaps Porziņģis even after dealing Jrue Holiday to Portland, sources tell @ByJayKing.
Sources believe the Holiday trade will be only the first domino to fall for Boston, who is looking get under the salary cap's second apron."
On Tuesday, the 2018 NBA All-Star made a post to his Instagram story.
Via Michael Scotto of HoopsHype: "Kristaps Porzingis on IG: “Thanks for all the support and questions about my health 🫶 I’ve been feeling excellent all offseason and looking forward to a healthy and strong European championship tournament with my NT (national team) 🇱🇻”"
Porzingis finished this past year with averages of 19.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 48.3% from the field and 41.2% from the three-point range in 42 games.
He has also spent time with the New York Knicks, Washington Wizards and Dallas Mavericks over ten years.
Via ESPN's Shams Charania: "An extremely active offseason begins for the Celtics with the trade of Jrue Holiday, who played a critical role in Boston's 2024 NBA championship. The Celtics remain engaged in trade talks surrounding multiple key players on the roster, sources said."