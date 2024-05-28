Boston Celtics Star Kristaps Porzingis Posts Viral Photo After Game 4
On Monday evening, the Boston Celtics defeated the Indiana Pacers by a score of 105-102 to win Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals.
The Celtics have now swept the Pacers and are headed to the NBA Finals for the second time in the previous three seasons.
After the huge win, Kristaps Porzingis posted a photo with the team (in the locker room).
His post had over 33,000 likes and 600,000 impressions in less than 24 hours.
Porzingis is in his first season with the Celtics and finished the regular season with averages of 20.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.9 blocks per contest while shooting 51.6% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 57 games.
The Celtics are the first seed in the Eastern Conference and defeated the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers in the first two rounds (before beating the Pacers).
However, Porzingis has missed each of the previous ten games and did not play in the series against the Pacers or the Cavs.
The Celtics will now face off against either the Dallas Mavericks or the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA Finals.
The Mavs lead the Timberwolves 3-0 with Game 4 on Tuesday evening in Dallas.
If the Timberwolves win, Game 5 would be on Thursday evening at the Target Center in Minnesota.
Porzingis was the fourth pick in the 2015 NBA Draft by the New York Knicks.
In addition to New York and Boston, he has also spent time with the Wizards and Mavs.