Boston Celtics Star Kristaps Porzingis Reacts To Heartbreaking News

Kristaps Porzingis made a post to his Instagram story after Jānis Timma passed away.

Ben Stinar

Jun 5, 2024; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) during the NBA Finals Media Day at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Jun 5, 2024; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) during the NBA Finals Media Day at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Over the last 24 hours, the heartbreaking news that Jānis Timma had passed away was announced.

The 32-year-old was the 60th pick in the 2013 NBA Draft by the Memphis Grizzlies.

Via Courtside Buzz: "BREAKING: Janis Timma, the 2013 No. 60 overall pick by Memphis, who played in the NBA Summer League for Orlando in 2021 & 16 total seasons as a professional overseas, has passed away at age 32 after an apparent suicide in Russia.

Timma’s body was found in the entrance of one of the high-rise buildings in the center of the Russian capital of Moscow. The police assume that the death is not criminal & it is believed that the basketball player committed suicide."

Many people reacted to the news, and one person who sent out a post (via his Instagram story) was Boston Celtics star Kristaps Porzingis.

Porzingis wrote: "rest in peace JT"

Kristaps Porzingis Instagram Story
Kristaps Porzingis Instagram Story / December 17

Porzingis played with Timma on the Latvia men's national basketball team.

While Timma never played in the NBA, he had a long career playing overseas.

Last year, he averaged 8.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 38.8% from the field in ten games for Monbus Obradoiro.

Janis Timma
Aug 12, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Boston Celtics forward San Hauser (38) shoots the ball against Orlando Magic forward Janis Timma (62) during an NBA Summer League game at Cox Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

As for Porzingis, he is currently in his second season playing for the Celtics.

The 2018 NBA All-Star is averaging 19.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting 48.0% from the field and 34.1% from the three-point range in his first seven games.

