Boston Celtics Star Kristaps Porzingis Reacts To Heartbreaking News
Over the last 24 hours, the heartbreaking news that Jānis Timma had passed away was announced.
The 32-year-old was the 60th pick in the 2013 NBA Draft by the Memphis Grizzlies.
Via Courtside Buzz: "BREAKING: Janis Timma, the 2013 No. 60 overall pick by Memphis, who played in the NBA Summer League for Orlando in 2021 & 16 total seasons as a professional overseas, has passed away at age 32 after an apparent suicide in Russia.
Timma’s body was found in the entrance of one of the high-rise buildings in the center of the Russian capital of Moscow. The police assume that the death is not criminal & it is believed that the basketball player committed suicide."
Many people reacted to the news, and one person who sent out a post (via his Instagram story) was Boston Celtics star Kristaps Porzingis.
Porzingis wrote: "rest in peace JT"
Porzingis played with Timma on the Latvia men's national basketball team.
While Timma never played in the NBA, he had a long career playing overseas.
Last year, he averaged 8.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 38.8% from the field in ten games for Monbus Obradoiro.
As for Porzingis, he is currently in his second season playing for the Celtics.
The 2018 NBA All-Star is averaging 19.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting 48.0% from the field and 34.1% from the three-point range in his first seven games.