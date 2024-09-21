Boston Celtics Star Kristaps Porzingis Sends Out Message To His Instagram Story
Kristaps Porzingis is coming off his first year playing for the Boston Celtics.
The 2018 NBA All-Star finished the season with averages of 20.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.9 blocks per contest while shooting 51.6% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 57 games.
On Thursday, Porzingis sent out a post to his Instagram story with a message.
Porzingis wrote: "last day of work here and back to Boston See you soon"
Porzingis had been training in Latvia.
Via Taylor Snow: "Kristaps Porzingis says this is his last day of rehab work in Latvia.
And then it’s back to Boston ☘️"
Porzingis was a big reason for the Celtics finishing the regular season as the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 64-18 record.
Despite getting injured in the NBA playoffs, he was still able to help the Celtics defeat the Dallas Mavericks to win their first title since 2008.
Via The NBA on June 6: "WHAT A RETURN FOR KRISTAPS PORZINGIS 🔥
18 PTS 7-9 FGM 2 3PM 2 BLK
He's the 9th player since 1976-77 to put up 18+ points in the first half of their NBA Finals debut 👏"
However, Porzingis will not be available to start the 2024-25 NBA season.
Via John Karalis of BostonSportsJournal on June 27: "The Celtics have announced that Kristaps Porzingis underwent surgery today and will return in 5 to 6 months. That means he'll miss the start of the season and return somewhere around November or December."