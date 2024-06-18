Boston Celtics Star Kristaps Porzingis Sends Out Viral Post After NBA Finals
On Monday evening, the Boston Celtics won the NBA Championship by defeating the Dallas Mavericks (106-88) in Game 5 of the Finals.
Kristaps Porzingis finished the game with five points and one rebound while shooting 2/4 from the field in 16 minutes of playing time.
After the game, the 2018 NBA All-Star sent out a post on X that had over 73,000 likes and 1.7 million impressions in less than ten hours.
Via The NBA: "Kristaps Porzingis is the first player born in Latvia to win an NBA Championship! 🏆🇱🇻"
Porzingis wrote: "this means everything I love Boston man ☘️"
Porzingis finished his first season in Boston with averages of 20.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.9 blocks per contest while shooting 51.6% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 57 games.
Despite dealing with injuries during the postseason, Porzingis had a signature game in the NBA Finals.
He put up 20 points, six rebounds and three blocks while shooting 8/13 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 21 minutes of playing time in Game 1.
Porzingis was the fourth pick in the 2015 NBA Draft by the New York Knicks.
In addition to the Celtics and Knicks, he has also spent time with the Dallas Mavericks and Washington Wizards over nine seasons in the league.
He has career averages of 19.7 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.8 blocks per contest while shooting 45.9% from the field and 36.1% from the three-point range.