Boston Celtics Star Kristaps Porzingis Sends Out Viral Post On X After Pelicans Game
On Friday night, the Boston Celtics beat the New Orleans Pelicans by a score of 118-116.
Jayson Tatum nailed the game-winning shot with less than one second remaining.
The All-Star forward finished with 27 points, six rebounds, ten assists and one stea while shooting 10/21 from the field and 4/10 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
Via The NBA: "JAYSON TATUM FOR THE WIN
NAILS THE FADING MIDDY WITH 0.2 SECONDS LEFT!
CLUTCH. BUCKET. GETTER."
After the game Kristpas Porzingis sent out a post (via X) that had over 2,800 likes in two hours.
He wrote: "yeaaa JT. Game 🤝"
Porzinigs put up 16 points, five rebounds, six assists, three steals and four blocks while shooting 5/12 from the field and 2/7 from the three-point range in 30 minutes of playing time.
The 2018 NBA All-Star is in his second year playing for Boston.
He is averaging 19.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 48.1% from the field and 41.5% from the three-point range in 24 games.
Via Noa Dalzell of Celtics on CLNS: "The Celtics went out for a team dinner in New Orleans after Jayson Tatum’s game winner against the Pelicans
(via Kristaps Porzingis IG)"
With the win over New Orleans, the Celtics improved to 34-15 in 49 games, which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference.
They will play their next game on Sunday night when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers.