Boston Celtics Star Kristaps Porzingis Sends Out Viral Post On X After Pelicans Game

Kristaps Porzingis sent out a post after Friday's win.

Jan 31, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) looks on against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

On Friday night, the Boston Celtics beat the New Orleans Pelicans by a score of 118-116.

Jayson Tatum nailed the game-winning shot with less than one second remaining.

The All-Star forward finished with 27 points, six rebounds, ten assists and one stea while shooting 10/21 from the field and 4/10 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.

Via The NBA: "JAYSON TATUM FOR THE WIN

NAILS THE FADING MIDDY WITH 0.2 SECONDS LEFT!

CLUTCH. BUCKET. GETTER."

After the game Kristpas Porzingis sent out a post (via X) that had over 2,800 likes in two hours.

He wrote: "yeaaa JT. Game 🤝"

Porzinigs put up 16 points, five rebounds, six assists, three steals and four blocks while shooting 5/12 from the field and 2/7 from the three-point range in 30 minutes of playing time.

The 2018 NBA All-Star is in his second year playing for Boston.

He is averaging 19.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 48.1% from the field and 41.5% from the three-point range in 24 games.

Via Noa Dalzell of Celtics on CLNS: "The Celtics went out for a team dinner in New Orleans after Jayson Tatum’s game winner against the Pelicans

(via Kristaps Porzingis IG)"

With the win over New Orleans, the Celtics improved to 34-15 in 49 games, which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

They will play their next game on Sunday night when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers.

