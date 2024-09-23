Boston Celtics Star Kristaps Porzingis Sends Out Viral Post On X
Kristaps Porzingis was traded to the Boston Celtics before the start of the 2023-24 season.
After just one year with the franchise, he is already a major fan-favorite in Boston.
On Monday, Porzingis sent out a post to X with a photo showing that he is back in Boston for the new season.
There were over 18,000 likes and 630,000 impressions in less than ten hours.
Porzingis captioned his post: "good morning Boston )) Its good to be back!"
Many fans reacted to the post on the X.
@CelticsGRD: "Morning Champ. Welcome home 🫡"
Via @ChrisMailhoit: "I’m glad you finally get to play on a team that appreciates you and gives you the opportunity to shine!"
Via @asap203: "Good morning! Time to run it back! You are a legend!"
Via @leightonthomas_: "Looks like Banner 19 is back on the menu boys"
The 2018 NBA All-Star finished last season with averages of 20.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 blocks per contest while shooting 51.6% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 57 games.
He helped the Celtics finish as the first seed in the Eastern Conference (and win their first NBA Championship since the 2008 season).
That said, Porzingis will miss the start of the 2024-25 season.
Via The Boston Celtics on June 27: "#NEBHInjuryReport Kristaps Porzingis underwent successful surgery to repair a torn retinaculum and dislocated posterior tibialis tendon.
Porzingis is expected to return to play in 5-6 months. Further updates will be provided as necessary."