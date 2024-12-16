Boston Celtics Star Leaves Wizards Game With Injury
On Sunday evening, the Boston Celtics are playing the Wizards in Washington, D.C.
During the first half, Kristpas Porzingis went to the locker room with an injury.
Via Keith Smith of Spotrac: "Kristaps Porzingis appeared to be favoring his right foot as he walked back to the locker room late in the first half. He did walk back under his own power."
The 2018 NBA All-Star has 11 points, two rebounds and two assists while shooting 5/6 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in his first 11 minutes of playing time.
The Celtics have now announced that he is questionable to return.
Via The Celtics: "Injury Report update:
Kristaps Porzingis (right heel pain) - QUESTIONABLE TO RETURN"
Porzingis has appeared in six games this season.
He came into the night with averages of 20.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 45.7% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range.
Via Cameron Tabatabaie of The Celtics Wire: "Kristaps Porzingis is questionable to return in the 2nd half after heading to the locker room early with what the Celtics are calling "right heel pain"
Notable:
Kp's foot injury in the Finals was his left foot, but his calf strain earlier in the postseason was his right leg"
The Celtics (20-5) are the second seed in the Eastern Conference.
Following the Wizards, the Celtics will play their next game on Thursday evening when they host the Chicago Bulls.