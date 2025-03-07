Boston Celtics Star Loses Tooth Against 76ers
On Thursday night, the Boston Celtics beat the Philadelphia 76ers (at home) by a score of 123-105.
Derrick White finshed the win with 12 points, three rebounds and six assists while shooting 4/14 from the field and 2/10 from the three-point range in 24 minutes of playing time.
He also lost a tooth during the game.
Via Taylor Snow: "Looks like Derrick White might've just lost another tooth.
You can see him pick a small white object off the court after taking a shot to the jaw."
The good news is White was able to return to the game.
Snow also added: "Derrick White lost his teeth in the 1st half, had them GLUED back in, covered them with a mouth guard, and returned for the 2nd half."
White is in the middle of another very productive season with averages of 16.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 39.3% from the three-point range in 60 games.
White had been coming off one of the best games of his career when the Celtics beat the Portland Trail Blazers by a score of 128-118.
He eruputed for 41 points, three rebounds, two assists, three steals and one block while shooting 14/26 from the field and 9/17 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
The Celtics improved to 45-18 in 63 games, which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference.
They will host the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday.