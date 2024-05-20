Boston Celtics Star Missed Practice Before Game 1 Against Pacers
On Tuesday evening, the Boston Celtics will host the Indiana Pacers in Massachusetts for Game 1 of their Eastern Conference Finals series.
The Celtics beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round (on Wednesday), so they will have had nearly a week off.
On Monday, head coach Joe Mazzulla revealed the 2018 NBA All-Star Kristaps Porzingis did not practice (h/t Celtics on CLNS).
He has missed each of the previous six games.
Mazzulla: "He didn't practice today. He's out there studying, learning, film, doing everything he can to come back as fast as he can."
Porzingis is in his first season with the Celtics, and finished the regular season with averages of 20.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 51.6% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 57 games.
Last week, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the latest on Porzingis.
Via Wojnarowski on Friday:"ESPN Sources: Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis expected to remain sidelined for the start of the Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday and Thursday, but there is optimism for a return in the looming series."
In addition to Boston, Porzingis has also spent time with the Washington Wizards, New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks over nine seasons in the NBA.
The Celtics are the first seed in the Eastern Conference and had a 64-18 record.
Whoever wins the series (between the Pacers and Celtics) will advance to the NBA Finals and face off against either the Dallas Mavericks or the Minnesota Timberwolves.