Boston Celtics Star Suffers Injury Scare Against Magic
On Wednesday night, the Boston Celtics beat the Orlando Magic (at home) by a score of 109-100.
They now have a 2-0 lead in the series.
Kristaps Porzingis finished the victory with 20 points, ten rebounds, two steals and two blocks while shooting 5/14 from the field in 34 minutes of playing time.
However, the 2018 NBA All-Star suffered an injury scare that sent him to the locker room (twice).
Via Kayla Burton of NBC Sports Boston: "#celtics Kristaps Porzingis with blood gushing down his face (once again), yet smiles at the crowd, and heads to the locker room after a big hit to his face.
This game is physical. KP is tough. KP loves Boston. Boston loves KP."
Thankfully, Porzingis was good enough to return to the game.
He is one of the team's most important players and finished the regular season with averages of 19.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 48.3% from the field and 41.2% from the three-point range.
Game 3 of the series will be on Friday night (in Orlando, Florida).
Porzingis is in his second season with Boston.