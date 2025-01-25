Boston Celtics Starter Dealing With Injury Ahead Of Mavs Game
On Saturday, the Boston Celtics will play the Dallas Mavericks in Texas.
For the game, the Celtics could be without one of their best players, as Derrick White is on the injury report.
The former Colorado star is averaging 15.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 43.3% from the field and 36.9% from the three-point range in 43 games.
Via Jay King of The Athletic: "Derrick White (left knee soreness) is questionable for tomorrow’s game in Dallas, per the Celtics."
The Celtics are coming off a 117-96 loss to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers (in California).
White finished the loss with three points, three rebounds, three assists and one block while shooting 1/5 from the field in 19 minutes of playing time.
The 2024 NBA Champion is in his fourth season playing for the Celtics.
He had spent the first five years of his career with the San Antonio Spurs.
Via Keith Smith of Spotrac on December 4: "Derrick White isn't just one of the best shot blocking guards in the NBA. He's one of the best shot blockers in the NBA period, regardless of position."
Despite their blowout loss to the Lakers, the Celtics are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 31-14 record in 45 games.
They are 16-6 in 22 games on the road.
Following the Mavs, the Celtics will play their next game on Monday evening when they return home to host the Houston Rockets in Boston.