Fastbreak

Boston Celtics Starter Ruled Out For Game 4 Against Magic

The Boston Celtics will be without Jrue Holiday for Game 4.

Ben Stinar

Feb 28, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; The Boston Celtics logo is seen on the court beofre the game between the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images
Feb 28, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; The Boston Celtics logo is seen on the court beofre the game between the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images / Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

On Sunday evening, the Boston Celtics will play the Orlando Magic (in Florida) for Game 4 of their first-round playoff series.

For the game, the Celtics will remain without Jrue Holiday, as he has been ruled out.

The two-time NBA Champion also missed Game 3.

Via Underdog NBA: "Jrue Holiday (hamstring) ruled out for Sunday."

Holiday is in his second season playing for the Celtics.

He finished the regular season with averages of 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.3% from the field and 35.3% from the three-point range in 62 games.

Boston Celtics
Apr 20, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday (4) controls the ball during the second half against the Orlando Magic at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

The Celtics have a 2-1 lead in the series.

However, they most recently lost Game 3 by a score of 95-93 (without Holiday).

Via @CelticsUnite18: "33 3FG%
19 TO
Out-rebounded
Out-assisted

One thing is clear, Jrue Holiday is insanely important to this team."

Jrue Holiday
Apr 11, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday (4) shoots the ball against the Charlotte Hornets in the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The Celtics finished the season as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 61-21 record.

They are 33-9 in 42 games on the road away from Boston.

Game 5 of the series will be on Tuesday night (in Boston).

Via ESPN's Marc J. Spears (on April 11): "Celtics say Jrue Holiday has been named the recipient of the 2025 Red Auerbach Award. The annual award is “traditionally given to the Celtics player or coach who best exemplifies the spirit of what it means to be a Celtic through exceptional performance on and off the court.”"

Holiday has also spent time with the 76ers, Pelicans and Bucks.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.