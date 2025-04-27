Boston Celtics Starter Ruled Out For Game 4 Against Magic
On Sunday evening, the Boston Celtics will play the Orlando Magic (in Florida) for Game 4 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, the Celtics will remain without Jrue Holiday, as he has been ruled out.
The two-time NBA Champion also missed Game 3.
Via Underdog NBA: "Jrue Holiday (hamstring) ruled out for Sunday."
Holiday is in his second season playing for the Celtics.
He finished the regular season with averages of 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.3% from the field and 35.3% from the three-point range in 62 games.
The Celtics have a 2-1 lead in the series.
However, they most recently lost Game 3 by a score of 95-93 (without Holiday).
Via @CelticsUnite18: "33 3FG%
19 TO
Out-rebounded
Out-assisted
One thing is clear, Jrue Holiday is insanely important to this team."
The Celtics finished the season as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 61-21 record.
They are 33-9 in 42 games on the road away from Boston.
Game 5 of the series will be on Tuesday night (in Boston).
Via ESPN's Marc J. Spears (on April 11): "Celtics say Jrue Holiday has been named the recipient of the 2025 Red Auerbach Award. The annual award is “traditionally given to the Celtics player or coach who best exemplifies the spirit of what it means to be a Celtic through exceptional performance on and off the court.”"
Holiday has also spent time with the 76ers, Pelicans and Bucks.