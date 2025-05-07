Boston Celtics Starter On Injury Report For Game 2 Against Knicks
On Wednesday night, the Boston Celtics will host the New York Knicks for Game 2.
For the game, Kristaps Porzingis is on the injury report with an illness.
However, the 2018 NBA All-Star is listed as probable, so he should be available.
Via Zack Cox of The Boston Herald: "Kristaps Porzingis is listed as probable for Game 2 tomorrow. We’ll see what his workload looks like if he plays."
In Game 1, Porzinigs had four rebounds and one assist in 13 minutes of playing time.
He left early with an illness.
Via Noa Dalzell of Celtics on CLNS: "We have very little info on Kristaps Porzingis's illness, but I'll just share my two cents: health issues are bigger than basketball & I sincerely hope KP is okay.
That's far more important than his series availability & I hope everyone can maintain a level of humanity here."
Porzingis is in his second year playing for the Celtics.
He finished this past season with averages of 19.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 48.3% from the field and 41.2% from the three-point range in 42 games.
The Celtics lost Game 1 (also at home in Boston) by a score of 108-105.
They missed an astonishing 45 three-pointers in the overtime loss.
Via StatMuse: "The Celtics missed more threes (45) than the Knicks shot threes (37) tonight."
Game 3 of the series will be on Saturday afternoon at Madison Square Garden in New York City.